KUN (KUN) Price Tops $3.82 on Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. KUN has a market capitalization of $7,640.42 and $793.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KUN has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00019023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
