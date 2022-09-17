Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock opened at 77.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 78.21 and a 200-day moving average of 74.90. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of 65.62 and a 1-year high of 106.71.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

