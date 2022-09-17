Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock opened at 77.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 78.21 and a 200-day moving average of 74.90. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of 65.62 and a 1-year high of 106.71.
