LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
TPST stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.