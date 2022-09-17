LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

TPST stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.