L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $155.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

