L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $155.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $32.99.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
