Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 82,518 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

