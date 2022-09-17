LCMS (LCMS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. LCMS has a market capitalization of $7,462.07 and $10.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS launched on September 9th, 2020. LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. The official website for LCMS is www.lcmscoin.co.kr. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCMS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCMS's vision is that 'Anyone in the world should be able to receive the benefits of the civilization via advanced biotechnology and energy, and everyone should be able to enjoy the rights and benefits because they have rights to healthily lead the life. Like how everyone fairly receives benefits from nature and enjoy the light and heat from the sun, everyone in the world should fairly benefit from nature-based biotechnology and energy.LCMS is the standard token used for establishing and expanding the LCMS platform business ecosystem. Users can make easy and stable business investments with LCMS, and create profits, the main objective of running businesses.TelegramWhitepaper”

