LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LCNB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

