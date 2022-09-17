LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
LCNB Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
