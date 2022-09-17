Leede Jones Gab Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Facilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Medical Facilities’ FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83. The stock has a market cap of C$311.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

