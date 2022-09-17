Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 11488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.98.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

