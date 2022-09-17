Lightning Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,665.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $145,665.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00290151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

