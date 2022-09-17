Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $131,787.54 and $32.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.