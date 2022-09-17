LikeCoin Market Cap Tops $5.73 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $4,665.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,436,482 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

