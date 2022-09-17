Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

