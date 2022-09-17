Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.46 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

