LINK Price Reaches $35.52 on Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $35.52 or 0.00176479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $219.12 million and $59,362.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is link.network.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

