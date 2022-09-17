Linker Coin (LNC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,775.00

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065283 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00077766 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

