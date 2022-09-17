Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, "The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. "

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

