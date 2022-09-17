Liquity USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $169.66 million and $3.41 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 166,442,222 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.