Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.10 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $354.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $57.62 or 0.00286689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $619.81 or 0.03083743 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,191,244 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

