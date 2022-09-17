Liti Capital Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (WLITI)

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Liti Capital has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $14,989.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liti Capital has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Liti Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Liti Capital Profile
Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.
Buying and Selling Liti Capital
Receive News & Updates for Liti Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liti Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.