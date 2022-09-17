LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 199,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 95,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 156,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Down 7.2 %

About LivePerson

Shares of LPSN opened at $11.01 on Monday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $825.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

