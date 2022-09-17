LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

LiveVox Price Performance

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveVox will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in LiveVox during the first quarter worth $149,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

