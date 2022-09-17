Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 386,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.