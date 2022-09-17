LOCGame One Day Volume Tops $107,117.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $918,666.62 and $107,117.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LOCGame alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io.

LOCGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.