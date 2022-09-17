Loopring (LRC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $435.97 million and $36.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.02041010 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00828230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

