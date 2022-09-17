Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $120,775.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lossless

Lossless’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi. The official website for Lossless is lossless.cash.

Lossless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

