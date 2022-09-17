Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 5.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.34. 28,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,716,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Specifically, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,750. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after buying an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

