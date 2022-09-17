Lynch & Associates IN Has $13.96 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

