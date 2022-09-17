MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Andrew Pridham Acquires 137,075 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham acquired 137,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.05 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$555,153.75 ($388,219.41).
Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 5th, Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total value of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
MA Financial Group Increases Dividend
About MA Financial Group
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.
