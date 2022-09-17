MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Andrew Pridham Acquires 137,075 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham acquired 137,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.05 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$555,153.75 ($388,219.41).

Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, September 5th, Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total value of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

About MA Financial Group

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1%. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.