Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

