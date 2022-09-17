MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after purchasing an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 570,587 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $10,458,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

