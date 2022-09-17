Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of MARA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 5.34.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

