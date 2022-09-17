Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

