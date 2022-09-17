Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 145. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marks and Spencer Group traded as low as GBX 115.25 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 117.05 ($1.41), with a volume of 3022774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.45).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 762.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.89.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

