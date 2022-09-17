Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.4 %

MRE opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.11. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.17. The company has a market cap of C$824.77 million and a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

About Martinrea International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

