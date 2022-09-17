Masari (MSR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,625.00

Masari (MSR) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $131,116.62 and approximately $1,625.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.