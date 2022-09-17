Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 4,234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.