Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.72 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 169.1% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.