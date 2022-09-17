Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.19 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $61.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

