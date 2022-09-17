Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.16% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $169.50 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $179.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

