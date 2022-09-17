Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,495,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00.

