Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 177 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

