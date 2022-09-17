Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 66 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $425.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.05 and its 200 day moving average is $484.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

