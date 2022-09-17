Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

