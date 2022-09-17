Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.