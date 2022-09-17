Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.56 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

