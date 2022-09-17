Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $502.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.03. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

