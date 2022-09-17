Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 289 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

