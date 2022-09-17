Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,920 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

