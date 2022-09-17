Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,910 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

